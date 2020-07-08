For 2Q20, Intermap Technologies (OTCPK:ITMSF +4.3% ) estimates revenue of $1.1M compared to $1.9M in year ago quarter as acquisition services is seen dropping 72.7%.

Net income is likely to improve to $31M from earlier loss of $2.2M due to the expected gain on the modification of $32.1M of debt from the previously announced amended settlement agreement.

Annual cash cost for U.S. and Canada facilities were reduced by ~50% during the quarter.

As of June 30, 2020, cash balance is estimated at ~$1.1M as compared to $860K for the same period last year.

Post the quarter, Intermap entered into three new software subscriptions with a global telecommunications operator for its 5G tower link planning network, next with a global beyond-line-of-sight commercial drone operator for its flight corridor route planning network and lastly with a new admitted-lines insurance carrier.

Cancelling its earlier scheduled AGM for July 10, 2020 amid the pandemic, the company now plans to reschedule it for Sep 24, 2020.