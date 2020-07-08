Seeking Alpha
Insurance sector climbs as M&A activity perks up

About: Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHF)

With KKR (KKR +7.7%) stepping in to buy retirement and life insurance firm Global Atlantic Financial for $4.4B, other life insurers move up in morning trading.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) gains 1.1%.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHFadvances 3.1%, MetLife (NYSE:METincreases 1.7%, Lincoln Financial (NYSE:LNCrises 2.0%, and Prudential Financial (NASDAQ:PFG) goes up 0.9%.

Gains in the P&C insurance sector are more muted even as Allstate (ALL -2.8%) agreed to buy National General Holdings (NGHC +64.6%) for almost $4B in cash.

Aflac (AFL +2.0%), Hartford Financial (HIG +1.2%), AIG (AIG +1.0%), Aon (AON +1.3%), and Trisurea Group (OTCPK:TRRSF +0.7%) lead the P&C group in gains.