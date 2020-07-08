With KKR (KKR +7.7% ) stepping in to buy retirement and life insurance firm Global Atlantic Financial for $4.4B, other life insurers move up in morning trading.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) gains 1.1% .

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) advances 3.1% , MetLife (NYSE:MET) increases 1.7% , Lincoln Financial (NYSE:LNC) rises 2.0% , and Prudential Financial (NASDAQ:PFG) goes up 0.9% .

Gains in the P&C insurance sector are more muted even as Allstate (ALL -2.8% ) agreed to buy National General Holdings (NGHC +64.6% ) for almost $4B in cash.