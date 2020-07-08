FogChain (OTC:FOGCF) signs a letter of intent to acquire Global Star Education, an international EdTech company valued at C$5M.

On completion of transaction, the company's existing shareholders will retain 20% of the new entity while majority stakes will be held by Global Star's shareholders.

FogChain's current management and board of directors will also be replaced by the existing management team of Global Star and its nominees to Board, respectively.

"By going public in the Canadian market, we plan to rapidly expand the Global Star network of EdTech services by continuing to build and acquire leading educational institutions in Asia and worldwide," said CEO of Global Star Earle W. Pratt III.

Definitive agreement is expected to be signed by August 1.