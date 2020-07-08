In another interesting move by Walmart (WMT -1.1% ), the retail giant was spotted posting job openings on its careers website for an entity called Walmart Insurance Services LLC.

The posts indicate that the company is looking to hire insurance agents in the Dallas area to sell Medicare insurance.

"We need passionate health insurance professionals to help us build this new business from the ground up and achieve our mission," reads the job listing.

The new insurance agency filed paperwork with the Arkansas Secretary of State in late June, according to a prior report from Med City News.

Walmart was listed on UBS' list of names to watch for the consumerization of healthcare.