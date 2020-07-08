Western Digital HDD launch praised at Wells Fargo

Western Digital (WDC +1.3% ) announces the general availability of its 16TB and 18TB CMR hard disk drives for the WD Gold family and Ultrastar JBOD platforms.

Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers sees the release as a "net positive" for the company.

Rakers thinks investors will "focus on WDC’s ability to stabilize its HDD share position vs. Seagate’s (STX -0.7% ) 16TB ramp over the past few quarters."

TrendForce data showed that Western Digital "had a ~45% capacity ship share in nearline HDDs during 1Q20, a decline of ~57% seen three quarters ago, while Seagate’s share has increased to ~45% from ~34% over this timeframe."