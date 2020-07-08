Alphamin Resources (OTCPK:AFMJF) reports record tin production of 2,739 tons, up 29% Q/Q, higher than previous market guidance due to better than expected tin feed grades.

AISC per ton of tin sold declined 13% Q/Q to $10,849, mainly attributable to increased tin production.

EBITDA of $12.9M was recorded at an average tin price of $15,359/t, representing 32% margin in a relatively low tin price environment.

Q2 results expected to be released on 7 August 2020.

Q3 production guidance of 2,600 - 2,800 tons contained tin.

