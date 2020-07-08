BioSig Technologies' (BSGM -2.9% ) subsidiary ViralClear Pharmaceuticals to commence research to investigate the potential of Merimepodib in SARS-CoV-2 infection, either as a stand-alone treatment or in combination with other antiviral agents or immune modulators.

Albany Molecular Research will supply the product.

Merimepodib, Inosine-5′-monophosphate dehydrogenase inhibitor, is intended to be orally administered, and has demonstrated broad-spectrum in vitro antiviral activity.

In an online life sciences journal, a manuscript was published suggesting that merimepodib in combination with Gilead Sciences' Remdesivir (adenosine analogue) reduces SARS-CoV-2 replication to undetectable levels in vitro.