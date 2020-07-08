Equinor (EQNR +1.7% ) says it made a gas and condensate discovery in the North Sea estimated at 19M-63M boe.

The discovery at exploration well 30/2-5 S Atlantis on the Kvitebjorn field has proven reserves of 3M-10M cm of recoverable oil equivalent based on preliminary estimates.

Operator Equinor and license partners Source Energy and Wellesley Petroleum will now consider whether to pursue the discovery in an overall assessment of the area.

Power Hedge recently posted a report on Seeking Alpha highlighting Equinor as a prime beneficiary of Norway's plans for a massive auction of hydrocarbon exploration licenses in the Barents Sea.