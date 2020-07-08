Eli Lilly (LLY +1.3% ) will collaborate with privately held Sermonix in an open-label Phase 2 clinical trial, ELAINE 2, evaluating the combination of Verzenio (abemaciclib) and the latter's lead drug lasofoxifene in pre- and postmenopausal women with locally advanced/metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer and an ESR1 mutation. Enrollment should launch this quarter.

The primary endpoint of the 24-subject study is safety. Secondary endpoints include efficacy measures. The estimated primary completion date is May 2022.

Lasofoxifene is a nonsteroidal selective estrogen receptor modulator in-licensed from Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND +2.6% ) in February 2015.

Abemaciclib is a kinase inhibitor, specifically blocking cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4 & 6.