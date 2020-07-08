Twitter (TWTR, +7.4% ) jumps sharply in morning trading as speculation of a new subscription service grew.

Users on Twitter (naturally) got wind of a job posting for a developer to work on a team codenamed Gryphon. The job posting was down from Twitter's careers page momentarily, but was also screencapped.

"We are building a subscription platform, one that can be reused by other teams in the future," the post read. "This is a first for Twitter! Gryphon is a team of web engineers who are closely collaborating with the Payments team and the Twitter.com team."

What a subscription service for the site may look like is anybody's guess. One possibility is more features such as the long-sought-after edit button for tweets.

Before the spike today the shares were sitting a little above the 200-day SMA of $32.16, having recovered from the social media boycott selloff. But they are still trailing the S&P and Communication Services sector over the past month.