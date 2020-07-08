Barclays drops Altria Group (MO -0.4% ) down a notch to an Equal Weight rating from Overweight on its view that it is stuck in the doldrums due to the pandemic and poor management.

"Since we initiated coverage on Dec 7th 2018, our thesis on Altria has been that as US cig volumes improve from the -6% range that were being observed in late 2018, Altria’s stock price will follow suit. Cig volumes have indeed improved, primarily due to the decline in e-cigs we anticipated. 1H20 volumes are at -1.6% - a five year high. Yet, Altria’s stock price remains stuck in the doldrums, down 17% YTD and trading at ~9x FY20E PE and ~9% dividend yield."

The Barclays analyst calls out the poor capital allocation decision on JUUL, ill-timed merger discussion with Philip Morris, the impact of COVID-19 on equity income and board changes as negative factors that pile on the concerns of regulatory pressures.

The Wall Street community is still positive on Altria in general, despite the Barclays cut.