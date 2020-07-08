Inpixon (INPX +11.3% ) moves higher on the business update that the recently acquired exclusive global license for the marketing, distribution, and development of statistical engineering software is expected to result in ~$3.5M top line increase annually.

CEO Nadir Ali told that the company's web traffic increased over 12x post the launch of a nationwide Reclaim Your Workplace ad campaign, following the launch of Workplace Readiness solution in Q2.

Further, in addition to its recent collaboration with Lenovo, Inpixon continues to see strong demand from international hotel chains and US telecommunication companies.

"We have has been able to raise funds through the use of our at-the-market facility and reduce our debt, allowing us to significantly strengthen our balance sheet, ending with ~$39M in cash as at June 30," said Ali.