Taylor Morrison's record June helps lift homebuilder stocks
|About: Taylor Morrison Home Corpor... (TMHC)|By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
Taylor Morrison Homes (NYSE:TMHC) surges 14% after reporting record June sales, and the joy spreads throughout the homebuilder sector.
The strong month helped push Taylor Morrison's Q2 closings to 3,212, up 24% Y/Y, as the company switched to virtual tools for showing homes.
Among the strongest gainers: Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV +4.6%), Meritage Homes (MTH +5.8%), Lennar (LEN +5.4%), Toll Brothers (TOL +4.2%), KB Home (KBH +3.3%), PulteGroup (PHM +2.9%), and D.R. Horton (DHI +3.4%).
ITB and DHI outpace the S&P 500 during the past year, while TMHC lags: