Taylor Morrison Homes (NYSE:TMHC) surges 14% after reporting record June sales, and the joy spreads throughout the homebuilder sector.

The strong month helped push Taylor Morrison's Q2 closings to 3,212, up 24% Y/Y, as the company switched to virtual tools for showing homes.

Among the strongest gainers: Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV +4.6% ), Meritage Homes (MTH +5.8% ), Lennar (LEN +5.4% ), Toll Brothers (TOL +4.2% ), KB Home (KBH +3.3% ), PulteGroup (PHM +2.9% ), and D.R. Horton (DHI +3.4% ).

ITB and DHI outpace the S&P 500 during the past year, while TMHC lags:

