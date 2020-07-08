Assure sets quarterly cash collection record of ~$4M

Assure (OTCQB:ARHH +13.2% ) on announcement of cash collection record in Q2 2020, collecting more than $6.9M in the first half of 2020, including a record $4M in Q2. This compares to full-year 2019 cash collections of $8M.

Cash collections for 2020 include over $1.2M from 2016 and 2017 receivables.

Strong billing and collections have made cash flow positive for four consecutive months, from March through June 2020.

Company expects to continue the strong trend of collections in the second half of 2020.

