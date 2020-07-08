This is a sample of exclusive content created for Premium and Pro subscribers. Feel free to share your comments below.

Ultra low interest rates are key upshot of the Covid outbreak, as accomodation from central banks has largely spared asset classes from the worst of it.

The Federal Reserve has pledged to stay accommodative for as long as it takes to accelerate economic growth. And inflation expectations have remained low due to restricted economic activity.

Meanwhile, consumer spending is showing unexpected strength and the June jobs report showed signs that the labor market rebound was unfolding faster than economic consensus.

That could put home building stocks in a sweet spot, as consumers muster up the courage to purchase homes and take advantage of low rates. Urban flight, too, has put renewed focus on homebuying.

Indeed, mortgage applications to purchase a home surged 33% year-over-year amid rock bottom interest rates, according to data released Wednesday.

The sharp increase in mortgage applications comes amid the backdrop of a mounting national housing shortage.

Despite the low rate environment and housing shortage, the home building sector has trailed the S&P 500 for the year.

The SPDR Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) is off 3.05% for the year, compared to a loss of 2.7% for the S&P 500.

The XHB rallied 1.4% on Wednesday afternoon, following the bullish mortgage application data. That suggests that it has further upside if there is continued home buying.

There are other signs that the outlook for home builders may be too pessimistic. Nine out of the top 10 holdings of the XHB beat revenue expectations in their most recent quarter, an analysis using the Seeking Alpha portfolio tracking tool reveals.