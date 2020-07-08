Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY +0.4% ) says it will delay part of its plan to address future Roundup cancer lawsuits after a U.S. District Court Judge raised questions about whether it would pass legal muster.

The company says lawyers representing a class action lawsuit had withdrawn a request for court approval of the $1.25B scheme, which was part of a broader $10.9B agreement to settle ~100K U.S. lawsuits related to Roundup.

Bayer says it will retool its plan to allow more time to address questions raised by Judge Chhabria, who is responsible for approving the class action suit.

Bayer shares sank more than 6% yesterday after Chhabria said the court was inclined to oppose the part of the proposed settlement that deals with future claims and questioned the notion of delegating decisions from judges and juries to a Bayer panel of scientists.