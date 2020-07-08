Citi analyst Suneet Kamath sees Allstate's (ALL -3.7% ) acquisition of National General Holdings (NGHC +64.6% ) as an incremental positive for the insurance giant, though it could hurt Allstate's buyback plans.

"Given the current unsettled macro/market environment, any increase in potential credit losses could have higher risk to ALL's buyback plans, given the significant cash outlay/required debt raise," Kamath wrote.

Overall, sees the deal adding to EPS in high single digits, as the deal will help ALL boost its market share and add distribution capabilities and attractive niche products.

B. Riley FBR's Randy Binner sees the acquisition as an "excellent result" for NGHC shareholders, as the company's tech innovation and distribution capabilities have been underappreciated by the market.

Kamath has a Buy rating on Allstate (compares with Quant rating of Very Bullish) ; Binner rates NGHC a Buy (Quant rating also Very Bullish).

ALL's stock performance vs. NGHC's and S&P 500's in the past year: