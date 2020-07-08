Nio hits new 52-week high as Robinhood favorite runs hot
|About: NIO Inc. (NIO)|By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
Shares of Nio (NYSE:NIO) are up 8.98% and traded at a 52-week high of $15.28 earlier in the session.
Today's pop arrives even with a disappointing decline for overall June auto sales in China reported earlier today.
Nio has been one of the stars on Robinhood over the last week with positions increasing by 42% to 236,257 accounts to rank second behind only Tesla.
Meanwhile, you can find bulls, bears and sideline watchers on the list of Seeking Alpha authors posting articles on the EV automaker.