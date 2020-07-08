For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, Biotricity (OTCQB:BTCY +4.3% ) experienced increases of 260% Y/Y and 113% Q/Q in topline revenues. It announced the results ahead of filing its 10-K.

With expansion into six more states, it expanded its customer base Q/Q while technology fee revenues increased over the year.

In April of fiscal 2021, the company reported a 30% M/M reduction in technology fee revenues due to medical clinic closures in NY city.

May's revenue pipeline came back strong to exceed March levels while June was the highest revenue monthly activity since platform launch.

Also, it has filed for 510(k) FDA clearance of its next-generation software platform for operational efficiency and improving monitoring effectiveness for its clinicians.

It seeks to finalize several technology developments in 2020 including two additional FDA 510(k) filings for Biotres, an ECG Holter solution and Advanced ECG analysis software.

Biotricity expects to file its 10-K prior to July 15.