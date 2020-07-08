FaceBank (OTCQB:FUBO +6.4% ) reports Q1 unaudited results from the acquired fuboTV, where revenue grew 78% Y/Y to $51.1M.

Subscription revenue increased 74% Y/Y to $46.4M and Advertising revenue increased 120% Y/Y to $4.1M.

Adj. contribution margin was positive reaching 3%, up from negative 13.6% Y/Y.

Total streaming hours by fuboTV users increased 120% Y/Y to 107.2M hours.

Monthly active users watched 120 hours/month on average, an increase of 52% Y/Y.

Paid subscribers at quarter end totaled 287,316, an increase of 37% Y/Y.

Average revenue per user per month was $54.16, an increase of 25% Y/Y.

The company strengthened its balance sheet with an additional $46M in equity funding from institutional and private investors since closing the merger.

The company received $20M from Credit Suisse Capital through a common stock issuance at $9.25 per share.

In Spain, signed an agreement with Viacom to bring MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and other channels to local streaming service.

