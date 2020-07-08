Becton, Dickinson (BDX +0.9% ) said that it will receive $42M from the federal government to expand its manufacturing capacity for syringes and needles to support vaccination efforts against COVID-19.

The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) will provide the funding as part of Operation Warp Speed, a Trump administration program aimed at having 300M doses of a COVID-19 vaccine by January 2021, that will support the expansion of BD's manufacturing operations in Nebraska. The total cost of the capital project will be $70M.

The company has also finalized an initial order from the government for 50M needles and syringes to be delivered by the end of December 2020.