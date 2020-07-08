Spirit Aerosystems (SPR -1.4% ) slips as Bernstein downgrades shares to Market Perform from Outperform with a $26 price target, cut from $40, saying it is now incorporating lower delivery expectations for Boeing and Airbus into its Spirit Aero outlook.

Bernstein analyst Douglas Harned cites his recent downgrade of Boeing due to a more negative trajectory for the return of global travel and more near-term pressure from customers to defer deliveries.

The revised delivery outlook reduces revenue, long-term earnings and free cash flow estimates for Spirit, Harned says.

SPR's average Wall Street analyst rating is Neutral, but its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bullish and its Quant Rating is Very Bearish.