DAVIDsTEA accelerates its transition to online retailing and wholesale distribution in North America through a restructuring plan to return to profitability.

It will result in significant reduction in its retail stores running in losses due to COVID-19 disruption. For this, the company seeks to hold discussions with landlords to terminate around 222 leases and reach favorable conditions.

However, during the restructuring process, DAVIDsTEA will continue to operate its online business and wholesale distribution to grocery stores and pharmacies across Canada.

"DAVIDsTEA has experienced a multi-year decline in brick & mortar sales and the post COVID-19 retail environment creates significant challenges for our unique in-store customer experience," said Frank Zitella, CFO and COO of DAVIDsTEA

All DAVIDsTEA retail stores remain closed since March 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.