In January, Comtech (NASDAQ:CMTL) announced plans to acquire Gilat Satellite for $532M in cash and stock.

The company has now filed a complaint in the Delaware Court of Chancery against Gilat, seeking a declaratory judgement that certain Gilat actions would breach obligations of the merger agreement.

The actions relate to Comtech's pending regulatory approval in Russia.

Comtech's complaint also says the company is assessing whether Gilat's recent business decline would count as a material adverse effect.

Previously: Comtech Telecom +3.6% on additional funding from the U.S. army (Jul. 08 2020)