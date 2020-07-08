The Boston Fed releases an initial list of banks that have registered in the Fed's Main Street Lending Program and are willing to lend to new customers in addition to their existing customers.

The only bank of the list that will lend in all 50 states is Bank of America (BAC -0.9% ). It's also the only bank on the list that's lending in Hawaii.

Major regional banks participating include: Truist (TFC -0.8% ), KeyBank (KEY -0.0% ), Zions Bancorporation (ZION -1.0% ), Fifth Third (FITB -1.1% ), BBVA USA (BBVA -1.4% ), and Synovus Bank (SNV -0.9% ).

The regional Fed points out that the list reflects a subset of the lenders participating in the program and it will be updated regularly to add lenders who are accepting applications.

The Fed's $600B Main Street Lending Program, intended for mid-sized businesses, will provide loans ranging from $250K to $50M.

Last week, Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged that the Main Street program wasn't getting "a ton of interest from borrowers."