Petrobras (PBR +2.3% ) is preparing to launch a tender to build Brazil's largest-ever oil platform that could process 225K bbl/day, as it pushes ahead with ambitious plans to boost deepwater production, Reuters reports.

The company plans to launch the leasing tender for the floating production storage and offloading unit by the end of August, according to the report.

The FPSO would be the seventh in Buzios, Brazil's second most productive field and one of the biggest deepwater discoveries this century.

Separately, Petrobras says it has started to decommission its P-12 platform in the offshore Campos Basin after receiving approval from energy and environmental agencies.

Petrobras reported record daily production at the Buzios field, totaling 664K bbl/day and 822K boe/day on June 27.