Points International (PCOM +17.1% ) expects Q2 gross profit in the range of $6.5M - $7.1M, with adjusted EBITDA of ~$(0.2)M - $0.3M.

At June 30, 2020, total funds available stood at ~$107M, including a $35M drawdown on the Company’s revolving credit facility.

The company says that Q2 performance was stronger than anticipated, as trends have steadily improved since the low points in late March and early April, and said it is optimistic these positive trends will continue through the second half of 2020.

In June, the company generated gross profit that was almost 70% of 2019 monthly average, up from just under 50% in May and 20% in April.

Points will report its full Q2 results on August 12.