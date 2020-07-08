Broader market fights to keep gains; tech in pole position
|By: Kim Khan, SA News Editor
The market is finding direction hard to come by in midday trading, although the Nasdaq is solidly higher.
The S&P is up 0.2%, the Dow is up 0.1% and the Nasdaq is rising 0.75%.
Information Tech is the leading sector, up 1%, as money continued to move into the biggest names. Apple is rising 1.9%.
Nvidia, which exceeded Intel's market cap, is gaining 2.1% as the stock got a Street-high target price of $460 from BofA.
Homebuilders helped Consumer Discretionary stocks, up 0.6%, to gains as well. Mortgage applications rose 2.2%, snapping a two-week loss.
In commodities, gold futures are up 0.8%, pushing further above $1,800. Oil prices are struggling for direction after mixed inventory numbers.