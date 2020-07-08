Broader market fights to keep gains; tech in pole position

The market is finding direction hard to come by in midday trading, although the Nasdaq is solidly higher.

The S&P is up 0.2% , the Dow is up 0.1% and the Nasdaq is rising 0.75% .

Information Tech is the leading sector, up 1% , as money continued to move into the biggest names. Apple is rising 1.9% .

Nvidia, which exceeded Intel's market cap, is gaining 2.1% as the stock got a Street-high target price of $460 from BofA.

Homebuilders helped Consumer Discretionary stocks, up 0.6% , to gains as well. Mortgage applications rose 2.2%, snapping a two-week loss.