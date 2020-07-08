BetMGM says it has landed a second round of investment from MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) and GVC Holdings (OTCPK:GMVHF) to brings the total amount to $450M.

The new round of investment in the sports betting joint venture underpins the commitment to BetMGM becoming a leading player in the rapidly growing US sports betting and iGaming markets.

"With broad market access secured, our long-term technology foundations now firmly established, and a high performing team in place, this further unequivocal support from our two shareholders will ensure we can achieve leading market positions in this exciting industry that is growing even faster than our initial expectations."

BetMGM is on track to generate over $130M of net revenue this year, mostly from iGaming in New Jersey.

Source: Press Release