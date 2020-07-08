Kaya Holdings'(OTCQB:KAYS -16.0% ) majority owned subsidiary Kaya Brands International along with its Greek joint venture partner Greekkannabis plan to launch the Cannamo brand of CBD pet products for immediate distribution across Greece and neighboring European countries.

The brand's development will be facilitated through KAYS' relationship with the Israel/Colorado based Day Three Labs, which assisted in Europe product sourcing.

"We anticipate that our CBD pet products line will provide a revenue stream while we construct our planned medical cannabis facility in Greece and familiarize the market with our brands in anticipation of the planned development and launch of our THC products," Greekkannabis co-founder Elias Kammenos commented.