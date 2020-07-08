Emergent BioSolutions (EBS +5.4% ) will collaborate with The Mount Sinai Health System and ImmunoTek Bio Centers in clinical trials evaluating Emergent's COVID-HIG, a hyperimmune globulin product derived from people who have recovered from COVID-19, for the treatment of patients with active infection as well as post-exposure prophylaxis in high-risk populations like front-line healthcare workers and military personnel.

$34.6M in funding from a unit of the U.S. Department of Defense will support the effort.

ImmunoTek Bio Centers will provide Mount Sinai with collection machines to gather plasma from recovered COVID-19 survivors. Mount Sinai will then ship the plasma to Emergent which will use it to manufacture COVID-HIG.