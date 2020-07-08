Emergent BioSolutions, Mount Sinai to test COVID-19 blood plasma as preventive treatment
|About: Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS)|By: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
Emergent BioSolutions (EBS +5.4%) is partnering with Mount Sinai to test its experimental COVID-19 hyperimmune globulin treatment, COVID-HIG, derived from the blood plasma of recovered Covid-19 patients.
The trial is being funded with $34.6M from the Department of Defense, and will focus on whether the drug can be used to prevent COVID-19 infections in physicians, nurses and military personnel.
Under the agreement, ImmunoTek Bio Centers will provide Mount Sinai with collection machines to gather plasma from recovered COVID-19 survivors. Mount Sinai will then ship the plasma to Emergent, which will use it to manufacture COVID-HIG.
Now read: Biogen: A Mix Of Growth And Stability »