Royal Gold (RGLD +0.3% ) reports it sold 51K gold equiv. oz. related to its streaming agreements during the June quarter, in line with guidance of 50K-55K gold equiv. oz., with 25K gold equiv. oz. in inventory at the end of the quarter.

The company says it sold 44K oz. of gold, 450K oz. of silver and 800 metric tons of copper during the Q4 at average realized prices of $1,686/oz., $15.77/oz. and $5,235/mt for gold, silver and copper, respectively.

Cost of sales was $406 per gold equiv. oz., vs. $355/oz. in Q3.

Royal Gold sold 62K gold equiv. oz. in Q3, in line with guidance of 60K-65K oz.