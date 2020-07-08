UBS analyst Dennis Geiger is out with a favorable preview of the upcoming Q2 earnings report from Domino's Pizza (DPZ +0.6% ) due out next week.

He says key investor expectations into the print include U.S. same-store sales growth of +16% vs. +13% consensus, with data suggesting recent trends are closer to the high teens/low 20s%.

"Sales strength reflects tailwinds from shifting consumer behaviors & brand specific plans/execution, w/ much of the gains likely to be maintained. Comp upside could support an EPS beat (Cons. $2.23); but bigger EPS emphasis is on 2021, w/ investors in the $12.50+ range (Cons. $12.25)," he notes.

Domino's Pizza earnings estimates