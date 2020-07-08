HollyFrontier (HFC +2% ) is downgraded to Underweight and Valero Energy (VLO +0.8% ) to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley, which also lowers its outlook for the refining and marketing sector to In-line, citing valuation and the risk of negative earnings revisions.

But Cowen analysts see HollyFrontier and Par Pacific (PARR +0.9% ) benefiting from the Dakota Access Pipeline shutdown, saying Par sources 27%, or 48K bbl/day, of Bakken crude to its refineries and HFC runs 12% of Bakken-linked crude out of the company's 450K bbl/day capacity.

HollyFrontier recently was downgraded to Underperform at Cowen, which said the refiner was most levered to Brent-WTI crude spreads.

HFC's average Wall Street analyst rating and Quant Rating are both Neutral, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bullish.