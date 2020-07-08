Evaluating the deployment of portable COVID-19 testing technology in the aviation sector, Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF +0.1% ) has engaged with Ottawa-based Spartan Bioscience, biotechnology leader in portable DNA testing technology.

While Spartan is underway developing a proprietary swab for the collection of DNA samples for its COVID-19 test, it's test cartridge (reagents) and the Spartan Cube (portable DNA analyzer device) remain subject to Health Canada approval.

Being one of the first airlines to respond to pandemic, Air Canada in May launched Air Canada CleanCare+, to apply multi-layered biosafety measures for customers and employees through the journey.