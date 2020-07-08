Marathon Petroleum (MPC -1.8% ) is delaying all maintenance projects at its 102K bbl/day St. Paul Park, Minn., refinery for 2020, Reuters reports.

The refinery is operating at lower rates due to reduced demand for refined products caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to the report.

Several refiners have delayed planned maintenance at their plants this year due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19 among workers or as part of expense cuts.

Marathon reportedly plans to finish a multi-unit overhaul late this month at its 585K bbl/day Galveston Bay refinery in Texas.