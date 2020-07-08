AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, July 9th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.47 (-42.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $246.08M (-14.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AZZ has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.