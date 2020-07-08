Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, July 9th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.49 (-27.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $347.08M (-7.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, HELE has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.