Walgreens Boots (NASDAQ:WBA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, July 9th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.22 (-17.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $34.32B (-0.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, WBA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 8 downward.