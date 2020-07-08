In its efforts to reduce costs and align manufacturing capacity with lower estimated demand, Libbey (LBY) expressed its tentative plan to close its manufacturing facility in Shreveport, Louisiana by the end of 2020.

The recommendation would be first negotiated with the employee unions before finalizing a decision.

If closure is finalized, Libbey will continue to leverage on existing U.S. and international manufacturing footprint to provide services to customers.

Libbey's distribution center in Greenwood, Louisiana will continue to remain open.

