New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy says masks are now required in the state outdoors when social distancing isn't possible.

The development has sent mask manufacturers Alpha Pro Tech (APT +8.2% ), Allied Healthcare Products (AHPI +7.8% ) and Lakeland Industries (LAKE +6.0% ) higher.

Gaps (GPS +0.4% ) is slightly up on the day, but Etsy (ETSY -1.0% ) is lower.

Goldman Sachs thinks the mask mandate is positive for the market in general. The firm sees upside as more Americans wear masks and more local governments institute rules, pointing to data showing the high correlation in Europe and Asia of widespread mask usage through policy or cultural norms to fewer COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and fatalities. GS estimates national face covering in the U.S. could prevent a 5% hit to national GDP.