Jefferies analyst Ken Usdin upgrades custodial banks Bank of New York Mellon (BK +1.3% ) and Northern Trust (NTRS +0.8% ) to Buy from Hold, calling trust banks overall "a play on markets recovering faster than the economy."

Furthermore, the sector provides more protection in a down tape vs. other bank sub-groups on their lack of meaningful credit risk.

"In the near-term, the trade-offs between lower NII guides for 3Q and better starting points for market levels lead to net better EPS estimates," Usdin writes about trust banks, in general.

State Street (STT +1.0% ) remains his favorite "given equity sensitivity, Charles River growth prospects, an cost controls."

Sees BK benefiting from the bond rally and cost control. "BK has more fixed income exposure in its AUC/AUM mix relative to NTRS/STT, with the 3%+ bond rally in 2Q acting as a meaningful boost for asset levels, in addition to the benefits from the equity rally."

Estimates BK EPS at $4.10 for 2021, about 9% above consensus.

NTRS, meanwhile, has more equity exposure in its AUC/AUM base, "which should respond well to the +20% move by markets in 2Q."

Usdin's 2021 EPS estimate for NTRS of $6.30 is 9% higher than consensus.

On NTRS and STT, he considers drags from NII growth challenges and rising fee waivers reflected in his estimates.

STT outperforms NTRS, BK, and S&P 500 during the past year:

Usdin's Buy call on BK contrast with Quant rating of Neutral; it's the same theme with NTRS.