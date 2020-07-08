JPMorgan Chase (JPM -0.5% ) pulls back on its plan to send employees back to its Columbus, OH, offices after COVID-19 cases in the state climbed, Bloomberg reports, citing people who were briefed on the decision.

It had planned to bring back as many as half of its staff to buildings in the city between July 13 and Sept. 7.

COVID cases in the state rose 1.6% to 58,904 on Tuesday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg News.

Columbus was to have followed Manhattan in JPMorgan's plans to bring back some of its workers. The bank is continuing with its plans for employees to return to Manhattan.

JPMorgan employs ~19K people in Columbus; its tower on Polaris Parkway is the bank's largest U.S. facility.

It's also planning to start the first phase of bringing workers back in other states including Delaware starting in mid-August.

The bank has previously said it doesn't expect that more than 20% of its New York area workforce to be back in their offices before Labor Day.

Other banks have also announced delays in their plans to bring workers back to their offices, especially in areas that have seen the biggest increases in coronavirus infections. Last week, Citi paused its plans to send employees back to offices in 13 states.