The Power 5 conference leaders in college football are targeting the end of July for a decision on whether the season can start on time.

The timeline is getting tight, with even SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey noting that COVID-19 developments aren't trending in the right direction.

The issue is that if hospitalization rates remain high in certain areas of hotspot states, there is more pressure to keep college kids from passing the virus around local communities.

"With coronavirus trends becoming more problematic in the last couple of weeks, schools will soon be put to decisions as to whether to begin mandatory practices," notes Wells Fargo on the chances for a normal start to the season.

On the professional side of the sport, the issue is that the players union and NFL are still in talks over reaching an agreement on how the preseason is going to work. The NFL wants two preseason games and the NFLPA wants none.

"Players are also taking to Instagram and suggesting that owners want to escrow 35% of their salaries to help cover revenue shortfalls this seasons," notes WF. That revenue pinch is seen creating upward pressure on TV rights.

Spring football is a possibility for both college and pro, especially if vaccine developments look positive for late in 2020.