In its latest move to crack down on counterfeit and unsafe goods, Amazon (AMZN +1.4% ) will soon require U.S. sellers to display their business name and address on their public profile.

Amazon has always had access to this information, but making the details public could help consumers (and brands) track sellers they suspect are listing counterfeit or unsafe goods.

The change goes into effect on September 1.

Sellers in Europe, Mexico, and Japan were already required to display the business information.

Amazon has 461K sellers in the U.S., according to Marketplace Pulse data.

The e-commerce giant recently formed a Counterfeit Crimes Unit, which includes a global team of former federal prosecutors, investigators, and data analysts to identify and potentially sue sellers of counterfeit goods.