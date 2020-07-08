Preliminary results from a postmarket surveillance study of Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYRY +0.7% ) Essure contraceptive device showed higher rates of chronic lower abdominal and/or pelvic pain and abnormal uterine bleeding compared to women who underwent tubal ligation for permanent birth control. In addition, women implanted with Essure experienced higher rates of gynecological surgical procedures, including surgery to remove Essure, versus those who chose tubal ligation.

The agency is working with the company to modify the study to include an additional analysis at year one of follow-up after the permanent birth control procedure. The planned analysis at year 3 remains as is.

The FDA continues to recommend that women who have received Essure for birth control should continue doing so. If symptoms occur, they should talk with their doctors about next steps.

Bayer stopped selling the device in the U.S. on December 31, 2018 after the agency issued an order in April of that year restricting its sale and distribution citing the company's "continued inconsistency" in adequately informing women of the risks. U.S. sales plummeted ~70% in response to the mandatory inclusion of a boxed warning and original patient decision checklist.