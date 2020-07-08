Roxgold reports Q2 production results

Roxgold (OTCQX:ROGFF +2.6% ) reports Q2 gold production increased marginally to 32,812 ounces from prior quarter, at an average grade of 8.2 grams per tonne, with quarterly plant throughput of 1,399 tonnes per day for a total of 127,309 tonnes which exceeded increased nameplate capacity of 1,100 tpd by ~27%

Average realized selling price reached $1,712/ounce.

The company says advanced Séguéla infill and infrastructure drilling to support feasibility study which is on track for early 2021

Maintains upper end of annual gold production guidance at 120,000 and 130,000 ounces.