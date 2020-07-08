AmpliTech Group's (OTCQB:AMPG -1.6% ) develops new products focused on 5G ecosystem and Quantum computing, among its store of amplifiers for the military and commercial communications markets.

Additionally, the company is working towards more advanced technologies like autonomous vehicles, AR/VR, IoT, high-speed videoconferencing to accelerate the deployment of real 5G infrastructure. The new products will be available for businesses and individuals.

Since the company restarted its operations in early May post COVID-19 shutdown, it received ~$800K in new orders and has experienced increased RFQ activity from both government GSA as well as commercial and Defense OEMs. It expects to have good results from pent-up demand towards the end of the year.

"Our patent filings will enable us to protect our IP and provide products for large volume markets as we follow our strategy to pursue and up-list to Nasdaq," said CEO Fawad Maqbool.