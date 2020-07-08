For 1Q20, Alpine 4 Technologies' (OTCQB:ALPP -2.9% ) asset base widened by $3.6M to $39.4M while liabilities rose $1.5M to $49.2M.

Revenue for the quarter increased 23.9% Y/Y vs company projected revenue to be at least $600K higher provided COVID-19 effects were not factored in.

Loss from operations stood at $1.1M, excluding $613,980 non-cash expense and $245,290 one-time expense of Excel Fabrication acquisition in February. EXL market in Arkansas is valued between $15M-$20M and can be accessed to its full extent over a 3-year period.

Cash flow stood at $208,635, excluding non-cash true up expense of $613,980.

In efforts to lower debt levels, Alpine has managed to restructure $3.5M of debt and with lower interest rates there was a further $400K reduction in overall debt.

Alpine expects to complete more acquisitions in 2020 and recover lost revenue in late 3Q and 4Q with further balance sheet improving.